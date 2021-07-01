IronBirds split doubleheader with Brooklyn in pair of one-run games

The Aberdeen IronBirds split a doubleheader Wednesday with Brooklyn, winning game one, 2-1, but losing the nightcap, 7-6, in High-A East action played at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
The series continues Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.
In the win, three Aberdeen pitchers combined to shut the Cyclones down on four hits and one run. Starter Kevin Magee pitched the first four innings, allowing two hits and one run, while striking out three.
Clayton McGinness (1-1) pitched one inning for the win, walking one and striking out one. Logan Gillaspie threw the final two innings for his first save. He allowed two hits and struck out one.
The IronBirds (27-21) scored single runs in the second and fourth innings. Adam Hall doubled and scored on AJ Graffanino‘s (2-2) single in the second.
In the fourth, Zach Watson singled and stole second. An Andrew Daschbach single plated Watson with the go-ahead and eventual winning run.
In game two, Aberdeen fell behind 7-1 through four innings and a strong late-inning rally had the ‘Birds come up a run short.
Aberdeen took a 1-0 lead in the third when Shayne Fontana doubled in Maverick Handley. Handley had singled and moved to second on a balk.
Brooklyn, though, scored five times in the third and twice more in the fourth for the 7-1 lead. Cody Bohanek hit a two-run ground-rule double to highlight the Cyclones third and Ronny Mauricio hit a two-run home run in the fourth.
Aberdeen rallied for two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to make it close.
Jordan Westburg singled and scored on JD Mundy’s RBI double in the sixth. Mundy scored on Trevor Kehe’s single.
In the seventh, Mundy (2-4) added another RBI double and Watson singled in Westburg (2-4). The final run was driven in by Gunnar Henderson, who finally picked up his first hit as an IronBirds player.
Graffanino added two more hits in the loss.
Aberdeen pitchers didn’t have too, much luck. Kade Strowd (0-2) made the start and lasted 2.1 innings. Strowd allowed four hits, three walks and four earned runs. He struck out four.
Easton Lucas had an even tougher time. Lucas (1.2 IP) allowed five hits (home run) and three earned runs, while striking out one.
Morgan McSweeney was solid in two innings of relief. He struck out three.