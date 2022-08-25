Donta’ Williams shows off his bat and glove, leading IronBirds past Wilmington, 8-3

Aberdeen's Luis Valdez slides safely into second base with a stolen base during Wednesday's game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Aberdeen IronBirds made it two wins in a row over Wilmington, winning Wednesday’s High-A South Atlantic League game, 8-3, at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The ‘Birds won Tuesday’s series opener, 8-2.

In Wednesday’s win the ’Birds were hot in the first inning. Darell Hernaiz opened the inning with a single. He and Billy Cook came around to score on Donta’ Williams’ three-run home run.

Aberdeen's Donta' Williams hit a three-run home run, and came up with a defensive gem in the outfield in the IronBirds' win on Wednesday over Wilmington. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“With runners on second and third, I want to say I was just trying to take care of my teammates, drive something, get a pitch over the heart of the plate,” Williams said. “I stuck with my plan and something great came from it.”

The ‘Birds weren’t done.

Trendon Craig followed the Williams blast with a single and two batters later, Connor Pavolony added a two-run home run, giving Aberdeen a 5-0 lead.

“It was a great offensive start, it obviously boost up the team and these guys have been working hard early on, so it’s great to see them perform out on the field,” Aberdeen manager Roberto Mercado said. “Donta’ was really special today, huge three-run home run and then great diving play, one of the best plays I’ve seen.”

Aberdeen added two more runs in the second. Luis Valdez and Hernaiz scored when Heston Kjerstad doubled to the center-field wall.

Williams’ defensive gem came in the fourth inning with Aberdeen leading 7-0. With a runner on first, Jose Sanchez hit a fly ball toward the left-center field gap. Williams took off from center and simply seemed to defy logic.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound speedster raced to his right, dove and made the catch.

“Being the center fielder I am, I know I have the ability to make those plays,” Williams said. “So, when I see a ball like that, I just, off the bat, I’m just trying to catch the ball and just do whatever I can to help the pitcher.”

The play kept the Blue Rocks scoreless, but just momentarily. Wilmington loaded the bases off Aberdeen starter Jean Pinto with two outs. Viandel Pena doubled to drive in two and with the ball misplayed in the outfield, a third run scored.

The ‘Birds added their eighth run in the fourth. Valdez walked, stole second, moved to third on a fly ball out and scored on a Cook single.

Pinto’s night lasted four innings with no decision. Pinto allowed five hits, a walk and three unearned runs, while striking out two.

Reliever Alex Pham (5-2) threw two scoreless innings for the win, allowing a hit and walk and striking out two.

Hernaiz and Craig both finished with two hits apiece, while Valdez walked three times, stole two bases and scored two runs. The ‘Birds were 6 for 6 in stolen base attempts.

Tuesday’s win

The IronBirds scored early in Tuesday’s win with single runs in the first and third innings and three in the second, for a 5-1 lead.

TT Bowens was the hitting star, going 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Williams added one hit and three RBIs, while Hernaiz was 2-for-4 with a double and four runs scored.

Daniel Lloyd (3-3) earned the win with four scoreless innings in relief. Lloyd allowed one hit and a walk, while striking out three.

Schedule

The ‘Birds and Blue Rocks will play the final game in Aberdeen on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. The series then shifts to Wilmington with games scheduled Friday (6:35 p.m.), Saturday (6:35 p.m.) and Sunday (1:05 p.m.).