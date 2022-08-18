IronBirds defeat Asheville, 9-4, powered by Billy Cook’s grand slam

The Aberdeen IronBirds found a little offensive magic late in Tuesday’s walk-off win and the trend continued Wednesday as the ‘Birds overcame a 4-0 first inning deficit to win, 9-4, over the Asheville Tourists in High-A South Atlantic League play at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Aberdeen (67-43 overall, 24-20 second half) pounded out 12 hits, none bigger than a Billy Cook grand slam in the sixth inning with the game tied at 4.

The ‘Birds scored three runs in the fourth. Donta’ Williams (3-for-5) doubled in a pair and then scored the third run on a Connor Pavolony single.

Trendon Craig (3-for-4) singled in a run in the fifth, setting up the dramatic Cook blast an inning later.

Asheville’s four runs in the first also came by grand slam. The big blow came from Miguel Palma (2-for-4) with two outs.

Aberdeen added its final run in the seventh as Luis Valdez produced the RBI single.

Daniel Lloyd (2-3) picked up the win with four innings of shutout baseball. Lloyd allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out six.

Starting pitcher Connor Gillispie was solid despite the first-inning slam. Gillispie threw five innings, allowing three hits, two walks and the four runs. He struck out three.

The series continues Thursday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.