IronBirds lose second straight game at Hudson Valley, 4-0

The Aberdeen IronBirds (62-41 overall, 19-18 second half) dropped their second straight game at Hudson Valley on Wednesday, shut out by the Renegades, 4-0, in a High-A South Atlantic League baseball game.

Both teams had four hits, but the ‘Birds weren’t able to cash in on four singles.

Advertisement

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Collecting hits were Heston Kjerstad, Donta’ Williams, Connor Pavolony and Trendon Craig.

Advertisement

The Renegades scored single runs in the first and third innings, before adding two more in the eighth.

Chayce McDermott (6-2) took the loss in his second start with the team. McDermott gave up three hits, a walk and two runs, while striking out seven over four innings.

Ignacio Feliz pitched the final four innings, allowing one hit, three walks and two runs (one earned). Feliz struck out five.