IronBirds homer three times, but Asheville does as well in 8-3 win

Heston Kjerstad hit his first home in an Aberdeen uniform Wednesday night, but the IronBirds were beaten by Asheville, 8-3. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Aberdeen IronBirds saw its series in Asheville, North Carolina even up at 1-1 Wednesday after an 8-3 loss to the Tourists in High-A South Atlantic League play.

The ‘Birds (57-35 overall, 14-12 second half) belted three home runs (all solo shots), but Asheville did as well, accounting for 7-of-8 runs.

The series continues Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Asheville’s leadoff hitter Luis Guerrero delivered the biggest blow of the night, blasting a grand slam in the second inning to lead a five-run Asheville rally.

Aberdeen’s Billy Cook (3-for-4) hit his 10th homer of the season in the fifth to put Aberdeen on the scoreboard.

Heston Kjerstad followed in the sixth with his first as an IronBirds player and TT Bowens, who homered in Tuesday’s opener, added his seventh of the season in the ninth.

Connor Gillispie (6-5) made the start, lasting 1.2 innings and yielding five hits, two walks and five runs (four earned). Gillispie struck out three.

Gregori Vazquez worked the next 4.1 innings, allowing five hits and three runs, while striking out one.

Carson Carter closed the game with two scoreless innings. Carter walked two and struck out one.