IronBirds score 4 late runs to win second straight over Hickory

The Aberdeen IronBirds made it two wins in a row over host Hickory Wednesday night in North Carolina.
Aberdeen (35-26) scored four runs late to beat the Crawdads (25-37), 5-1, in High-A East baseball action.
Game three is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night.
Wednesday’s game was a 1-1 tie through seven innings, but the ‘Birds scored twice in the eighth and ninth innings to secure the win.
Aberdeen took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Adam Hall hit a leadoff triple and Jordan Westburg picked up an RBI with a sacrifice fly.
Hickory tied the game in the fourth on a Justin Foscue home run. The blast came off Aberdeen starter Connor Gillispie, who pitched five innings with no decision. Gillispie allowed three hits, one walk and one run, while striking out four.
Garrett Farmer pitched one scoreless inning, but it was Nick Roth (2-1) who earned the win. Roth pitched two innings, allowing three hits. He struck out one.
Morgan McSweeney pitched the final inning, giving up one hit and striking out three.
Aberdeen made Roth the winner with the late runs. Dylan Harris singled in both runs in the eighth, while Maverick Handley doubled in AJ Graffanino (walk) in the ninth. Westburg added his second sacrifice fly RBI of the game to end the scoring, driving in Handley.
Hall had three hits to lead Aberdeen and J.D. Mundy added two hits.