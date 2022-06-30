IronBirds out-homered by Winston-Salem in 8-4 loss

Aberdeen infielder Collin Burns makes the grab on the hard hit bouncing grounder during the late innings of Wednesday's game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Aberdeen IronBirds and Winston-Salem Dash combined for seven home runs Wednesday and it was the Dash who hit four, leading to an 8-4 win at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The result tied the series at 1-1 with four games (Thursday through Sunday) still to be played. Game three is set for Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

The ‘Birds (46-25 overall, 3-2 second half) got off to a great start. Starting pitcher Connor Gillispie set the Dash down in order in the first and teammate Collin Burns gave the team an instant burst of offense, leading off the bottom of the first.

Burns, who went 2-for-5, drilled an opposite field home run for 1-0 lead. “It was good start offensively, we had a good first inning,” Burns said. “To have the leadoff homer like that, there was some momentum there for sure.”

The momentum, unfortunately, was short-lived. Gillispie gave a up solo shot to Luis Mieses leading off the Winston-Salem second inning. Three batters later, with a runner aboard, Harvin Mendoza blasted a two-run shot and the Dash lead was 3-1.

Gillispie (4-3) then gave up a solo home run to Colson Montgomery in the third and Mendoza hit his second home run, a solo shot, in the fourth for a 5-1 Dash advantage.

“CG (Connor Gillispie) left some pitches and they obviously hurt us with that, but [Carson] Carter came in and pitched really well for us,” Aberdeen manager Roberto Mercado said. “He gave us four solid innings, he threw some good pitches and they were just, they swung the bats well today so you’ve got to give them all the credit today. Tomorrow’s another day and we’ll get back at it.”

Aberdeen's TT Bowens reacts as he comes to the plate after his long, two-run home run during Wednesday's game against Winston-Salem at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Gillispie took the loss, giving up seven hits and five runs, while striking out five. Carson Carter added 3.2 innings pitched, allowing five hits, a walk and three runs. Carter struck out three.

Down 5-1 in the fourth, Aberdeen battled back. John Rhodes drew a leadoff walk and TT Bowens crushed a two-run home run to dead center field, pulling the ‘Birds within two, 5-3.

Billy Cook (2-for-4) added a solo blast in the sixth and Aberdeen was down just one, 5-4.

The Dash, through, pushed across two runs in the seventh and one more in the eighth to pull away for the four-run win.

Aberdeen reliever Nick Richmond pitched the final inning and a third, striking out one.

“Obviously we lost Mayo, Norby and Cowser, they moved up to AA, so it gives these guys an opportunity here to showcase their ability and hopefully we can pull them in the office and let them know they’re moving up as well,” Mercado said. “Proud of those three guys and the expectations are continuing to develop every day, but also have that mindset of we’re still trying to win ballgames and I think they’ve done that. We expect to win every single day, it’s been a great group of guys.”