IronBirds bounce back, beat Rome, 3-2, in extra-innings

Putting Tuesday night’s lopsided loss to Rome behind them, the Aberdeen IronBirds evened the series Wednesday night with an, 3-2, extra-inning win over the Braves at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
JD Mundy’s RBI single with two outs in the 11th inning scored Dylan Harris with the winning run.
The ‘Birds (24-18) and Braves (21-21) will play game three Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen fell behind 2-0 as Rome scored single runs in the first and second innings, but that’s all Aberdeen starter Garrett Stallings and three relievers allowed.
Stallings didn’t figure in the decision, but his work over six innings (4H, 2R, 7K) allowed Aberdeen to stay in it.
Offensively, Aberdeen evened the score with two runs in the sixth. Jordan Westburg doubled and scored on a Shayne Fontana single and Fontana scored on a Harris two-out double.
Three relievers took it from there, combining for five hitless and scoreless innings.
Felix Bautista tossed two innings, walking two and striking out four, while Logan Gillaspie also threw two innings, striking out five.
Easton Lucas (3-0) pitched the final inning for the win. He walked two and struck out one.
Mundy, Harris and Maverick Handley had two hits each to lead the offense. Gunnar Henderson walked three times and he’s still looking for his first hit as an IronBird.