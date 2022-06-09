IronBirds pitch, hit, defend well en route to doubleheader sweep of Brooklyn

Behind multiple strengths, the Aberdeen IronBirds pulled off a High-A South Atlantic League doubleheader sweep Wednesday evening in Brooklyn.

The IronBirds (36-16) won the opener, 1-0, over the Cyclones before earning the sweep with a 4-1 win in game two.

The series continues Thursday with a 7 p.m. start.

“Pitching, timely hitting and solid defense were the factors in taking two from Brooklyn today,” Aberdeen manager Roberto Mercado said. “[Carlos] Tavera allowed one hit through six innings of work in game one to lead us in a 1-0 victory. In game two, Ignacio Feliz pitched four strong innings for us and Colton Cowser went 2-for-3. Great defense in both games, which were also a big part of our success in the doubleheader.”

Tavera (2-2), who was named MiLB Player of the Month, showed why with his game one effort. Tavera allowed one hit and two walks over six innings, while striking out six.

Rickey Ramirez pitched the seventh for a save. He gave up two hits and struck out one.

The “Birds scored the game only run in the first inning. Coby Mayo hit a two-out double and Jacob Teter drove him in with a single.

Connor Norby and Billy Cook also had hits for the IronBirds.

In game two, the ‘Birds also scored in the first inning, plating three runs. Norby singled and a wild pitch moved him to second. Cowser (2-for-3, two RBIs) drove in Norby. Cowser advanced to second on a Collin Burns fielder’s choice and Mayo followed with a walk.

Cook and Ramon Rodriguez (2-for-3) delivered RBI singles to end the scoring.

Aberdeen added the fourth run in the fourth inning. Davis Tavarez doubled and Cowser drove him in with a single.

On the mound, Feliz allowed one hit and two walks over four innings, while striking out seven.

Alex Pham (3-0) grabbed the win with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out one. Wes Robertson pitched the final inning, giving up two hits and a run, while striking out two.

Aberdeen’s lead in the North Division is nine games over Wilmington (26-24).