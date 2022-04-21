IronBirds edge Greensboro, 5-4; move record to 8-3

The Aberdeen IronBirds won their second straight game over Greensboro Wednesday night, edging the Grasshoppers, 5-4, in a High-A South Atlantic League baseball game.

Game three is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. The series continues through Sunday and the ‘Birds (8-3) will be back in Aberdeen Tuesday to begin a two-week home stand.

In Wednesday’s win, Connor Norby got the ‘Birds off to a good start with a solo home run (Norby’s second) in the first inning.

Greensboro went ahead 3-2 through four innings, but Coby Mayo (2-for-4) changed that with his second long ball of the season, a two-run shot, pushing Aberdeen back ahead, 4-3.

Both teams scored a run in the seventh inning and Aberdeen held on for the win.

Aberdeen reliever Ignacio Feliz pitched four strong innings for the win. Feliz allowed one hit, two walks and one run, while striking out 10. Xavier Moore pitched the final inning, striking out one, for his second save.

Starting pitcher Jean Pinto worked the first four innings, allowing four hits, one walk and three runs. Pinto struck out eight.