IronBirds stay hot on road, blank Hudson Valley for sixth win

The Aberdeen IronBirds were back in action Tuesday night, opening a series at Hudson Valley (Yankees) with the Renegades.
Aberdeen got another stellar pitching performance from a starter and a few relievers as the IronBirds (6-1) blanked the Renegades (3-4), 4-0, in an High-A East Minor League Baseball game.
Aberdeen starting pitcher Garrett Stallings had no-hit stuff for five innings to improve to 2-0. Stallings walked a batter and struck out four, lowering his ERA to 0.90.
His teammates made him a winner by scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning.
A.J. Graffanino drew a one-out walk and Toby Welk singled. Zach Watson also singled, driving in Graffanino for a 1-0 lead.
JC Encarnacion also singled to plate Welk and Cody Roberts added a sacrifice fly to score Watson with the third run.
The IronBirds added the fourth run in the seventh. Joseph Ortiz hit a leadoff double and he stole third base. Graffanino drove Ortiz in with a sacrifice fly.
Ortiz led Aberdeen hitters with three hits, while Welk added two hits.
On the mound, Morgan McSweeney took over for Stallings in the sixth. McSweeney allowed two hits and he struck out four.
Relievers Felix Bautista and Clayton McGinness closed out the win with an inning of relief each. Bautista walked one and struck out two.
Aberdeen and Hudson Valley will be back on the field tonight (Tuesday) for game two-of-six. First pitch set for 7:05 p.m.