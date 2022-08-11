IronBirds lose series open series at Hudson Valley, 3-2

Back on the road Tuesday to open a series with Hudson Valley, the Aberdeen IronBirds were edged, 3-2, by the Renegades in a High-A South Atlantic League game.

The teams are back in action Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley scored all three runs on solo home runs — Tyler Henderson in the fourth, Grant Richardson in the fifth and Spencer Henson in the seventh.

Aberdeen scored single runs in the fifth and ninth innings as Trendon Craig (3-for-4) drove in both runs.

Craig doubled in Billy Cook, who reached base on a wild pitch after a strikeout in the fifth and singled in Donta’ Williams in the ninth.

TT Bowens and Cook also had hits for Aberdeen.

Reliever Daniel Federman (0-2) took the loss. He gave up four hits (two home runs), one walk and two runs, while striking out four over three innings of work.

Jake Lyons pitched four innings to start the game, giving up two hits and a run, while striking out three.

Thomas Girard added one inning in relief, allowing a hit and striking out two.