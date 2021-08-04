IronBirds open series in Jersey with win behind Handley’s 4 RBIs

The Aberdeen IronBirds were back in the win column Tuesday, opening a High-A East series in New Jersey.
The ‘Birds (40-38) beat Jersey Shore (36-43), 8-5, for a second straight win.
The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
In the win, Aberdeen and Jersey Shore were locked up 2-2 through four innings, but the ‘Birds scored twice in the fifth, one in the sixth and three times in the seventh to pull away.
Catcher Maverick Handley, who hadn’t played since July 16, returned to the lineup in a DH role to lead the team. Handley had two singles and four RBIs.
Gunnar Henderson (two runs, RBI), Hudson Haskin, Andrew Daschbach (two runs, RBI) and Andrew Martinez (run, RBI) also had two hits apiece. A Martinez double was the team’s only extra-base hit.
Four Aberdeen pitchers combined for the win. Reliever Shelton Perkins (1-0) threw 1.2 innings for the win. Perkins walked a batter and struck out two.
Starter Brandon Young tossed the first four innings, allowing two hits (both home runs), one walk and two runs. Young struck out five.
Jake Prizina also gave up two runs over 2.1 innings. He gave up five hits and three walks, while striking out three.
New Aberdeen reliever Tyler Burch made his first appearance to close out the game against his former teammates. Burch pitched one inning, allowing two hits and a run, while striking out one.