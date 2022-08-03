13 innings lead to IronBirds 9-8 loss in series opener at Wilmington

Aberdeen's Heston Kjerstad extended his hit streak to nine games Tuesday with a single. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Playing a second straight game in extra innings didn’t go so well for the Aberdeen IronBirds, who opened a series in Wilmington on Tuesday.

The ‘Birds were edged 9-8 in 13 innings of High-A South Atlantic League action in Delaware. The series continues Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen (58-38 overall, 15-15 second half) trailed 3-1 through seven innings, but a four-run rally in the eighth pushed the ‘Birds ahead, 5-3, with six outs needed to win.

Wilmington (51-45, 16-15) spoiled the win with single runs in the eighth and ninth innings, forcing the extra play.

After neither team scored in the 10th, both teams added two runs in the 11th and another run each in the 12th.

Aberdeen had two runners on with no outs in the 13th, but three straight strikeouts ended the threat. Wilmington needed just one batter to walk off the win with an RBI single.

Aberdeen outhit Wilmington, 11-9, and Darell Hernaiz hit a double for the team’s lone extra-base hit.

TT Bowens went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Billy Cook was 2-for-6 with an RBI. Wilkin Grullon was also 2-for-6, while Heston Kjerstad was 1-for-6, extending his hit streak to nine games.

Donta’ Williams drove in three runs.

Aberdeen starting pitcher Jake Lyons, one of five in the game, tossed one-hit baseball over four innings, walking one and striking out four.