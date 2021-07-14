IronBirds open series in Hickory, beating Crawdads, 9-4

Back in action and still on the road, the Aberdeen IronBirds opened its series in Hickory, NC Tuesday night with a 9-4 win over the Crawdads in High-A East baseball play.
The series continues Wednesday with game two of six. First pitch set for 7 p.m.
In Tuesday’s win, Aberdeen (34-26) scored two runs in four different innings to get the win.
Adam Hall (2-5) and Maverick Handley (3-4) led the way. Both batters hit two-run home runs and both drove in four runs. Andrew Daschbach added three hits, while Jordan Westburg, Shayne Fontana and Zach Watson (three runs) all hit doubles.
Starting pitcher Drew Rom was looking to improve to 7-0, but he didn’t factor in the decision with four innings of work. Rom gave up six hits, one walk and three earned runs. Rom struck out four.
Ryan Conroy (1-0) pitched the next four innings for his first win. Conroy allowed one hit, one walk and one run, while striking out eight.
Clayton McGinness pitched the final inning, striking out two.