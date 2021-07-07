IronBirds drop opener in Greenville, 6-5, despite Henderson’s three hits

Fresh off a series win over Brooklyn, the Aberdeen IronBirds went back on the road Tuesday to begin a series in Greenville, SC.
The ‘Birds (30-24) led early and again late, but the Greenville Drive (29-26) also scored late to win game one, 6-5, in High-A East play.
Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.
In Tuesday’s loss, Gunnar Henderson broke loose from a 1-for-31 slump with three hits. His first home run, a two-run shot, as an IronBird, gave Aberdeen a 2-1 lead through four innings. Henderson finished 3-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Greenville, though, scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth to lead 4-2.
Aberdeen retook the lead in the eighth. Shayne Fontana singled, Henderson doubled and Andrew Daschbach walked, to load the bases.
Trevor Kehe then reached on an error, allowing Fontana to score. Maverick Handley followed with a single, scoring both Henderson and Daschbach.
Unfortunately, the ‘Birds could not hold on to the lead.
Reliever Logan Gillaspie came on and the first batter he faced, Tyler Dearden, homered to tie the game at 5 all. Doubles from Wil Dalton and Christian Koss produced another run, the winning run.
Gillaspie (0-1) took the loss. He gave up three hits, a walk and two runs. Kade Strowd allowed four hits and three runs over three innings.
Morgan McSweeney added two innings of relief, walking two and striking out two, while Kevin Magee made the start. Magee allowed two hits, three walks and one run. He struck out four.
Adam Hall added two hits for the IronBirds.