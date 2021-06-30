xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

IronBirds open series with 7-3 win over Brooklyn

By
The Aegis
Jun 30, 2021 10:34 AM
Aberdeen infielder Adam Hall makes the sliding grab on a bouncing Brooklyn grounder during the game Tuesday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
Aberdeen infielder Adam Hall makes the sliding grab on a bouncing Brooklyn grounder during the game Tuesday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Aberdeen IronBirds opened a new series with win Tuesday, beating visiting Brooklyn, 7-3, in High-A East action at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The series continues tonight (Wednesday) with a doubleheader. Game one begins at 4:35 p.m.

Advertisement

In Tuesday’s win the ‘Birds got off to a fast start, scoring five runs over the first three innings. Jordan Westburg (3-5) singled in Shayne Fontana, who had doubled in the first for the quick lead.

In the second, Gunnar Henderson walked and Zach Watson (2-4) tripled him in. Fontana (3-5) added his second double to plate Watson and Westburg also doubled to score Fontana.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Aberdeen (26-21) added its final two runs in the seventh. JD Mundy singled and scored on an Henderson sacrifice fly and Adam Hall walked and later scored on a wild pitch. The RBI was Henderson’s first as an IronBird, but he is still looking for his first hit (0-15).

Brooklyn (16-30) scored its three runs in the fourth against Aberdeen winning pitcher Garrett Stallings. Stallings (4-3) allowed four hits and three runs over six innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Garrett Farmer pitched the final three innings for his fourth save. Farmer gave up two hits and he struck out one.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest The Aegis Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement