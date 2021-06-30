IronBirds open series with 7-3 win over Brooklyn

The Aberdeen IronBirds opened a new series with win Tuesday, beating visiting Brooklyn, 7-3, in High-A East action at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
The series continues tonight (Wednesday) with a doubleheader. Game one begins at 4:35 p.m.
In Tuesday’s win the ‘Birds got off to a fast start, scoring five runs over the first three innings. Jordan Westburg (3-5) singled in Shayne Fontana, who had doubled in the first for the quick lead.
In the second, Gunnar Henderson walked and Zach Watson (2-4) tripled him in. Fontana (3-5) added his second double to plate Watson and Westburg also doubled to score Fontana.
Aberdeen (26-21) added its final two runs in the seventh. JD Mundy singled and scored on an Henderson sacrifice fly and Adam Hall walked and later scored on a wild pitch. The RBI was Henderson’s first as an IronBird, but he is still looking for his first hit (0-15).
Brooklyn (16-30) scored its three runs in the fourth against Aberdeen winning pitcher Garrett Stallings. Stallings (4-3) allowed four hits and three runs over six innings. He walked one and struck out six.
Garrett Farmer pitched the final three innings for his fourth save. Farmer gave up two hits and he struck out one.