IronBirds begin series with 7-2 win over Winston-Salem

The Aberdeen IronBirds were in the win column Tuesday, beating Winston-Salem, 7-2, in the series opener played at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The series continues Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

In Tuesday’s win, Aberdeen (3-1 second half, 46-24 overall) scored four times in the first inning and four pitchers combined for the win, including three relievers tossing shutout baseball.

Starter Dan Hammer (1-1) earned his first victory with a five-inning effort. Hammer allowed seven hits and both runs, while striking out five.

Reliever Rickey Ramirez tossed two innings, allowing two hits and two walks, while Thomas Girard (1H, 2K) and Xavier Moore (3K) both pitched an inning each.

Offensively, Darell Hernaiz led with three hits, including a double and triple and he added an RBI. John Rhodes also tripled and drove in two runs, while Collin Burns went 1-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.