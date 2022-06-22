IronBirds drop series opener in Wilmington, 7-3

The Aberdeen IronBirds series opener in Wilmington, De. didn’t go so well Tuesday as the IronBirds were dealt a 7-3 loss in High-A South Atlantic League action.

The Blue Rocks (33-30) outhit the IronBirds (43-21), 10-5, and a pair of three-run innings early off Aberdeen starter Houston Roth was more than the ‘Birds could handle.

Roth (4-2) lasted three innings, allowing five hits (two home runs) two walks and six earned runs. Roth struck out four.

Reliever Jean Pinto offered up five solid innings, scattering five hits, a walk and one run, while striking out three.

Aberdeen’s offense was limited to single runs in the first, fourth and seventh innings.

Yusniel Diaz (rehabbing from AAA Norfolk) was 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two RBIs. Colton Cowser added two hits and Connor Norby scored two runs.

The series continues Wednesday night in Wilmington with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.