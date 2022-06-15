IronBirds ride arm of Carlos Tavera to gain split with Jersey Shore

The Aberdeen IronBirds split a pair of games with Jersey Shore Tuesday evening in High-A South Atlantic League baseball action.

The ‘Birds (39-19) were beaten 6-4 in a continued game from May 1, while Tuesday’s regular scheduled game was a 4-0 win for Aberdeen.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in Lakewood, NJ.

Tuesday’s continued game began May 1 in Aberdeen with the IronBirds leading, 2-1, in the fourth inning when rain halted play.

The BlueClaws (25-35) battled back and with five runs over the final three innings, pulled off the win.

Aberdeen managed a run in the fifth and one in the ninth.

Jacob Teter (2-for-2) and Davis Tavarez (2-for-3) led the offense.

Reliever Jake Prizina was dealt the loss. Prizina threw three innings, allowing eight hits and five runs (four earned).

Tavera shines

In Tuesday’s win, Carlos Tavera (3-2) was strong over five scoreless innings for the win. Tavera allowed two hits and four walks, while striking out 10.

Reliever Gregori Vasquez (third save) pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits and striking out one.

Aberdeen scored three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a Collin Burns solo home run. Burns, who also doubled, finished 2-for-4. TT Bowens went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Aberdeen’s lead in the North Division is 8 1/2 games over Wilmington (29-26).