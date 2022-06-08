IronBirds open series in Brooklyn with 3-1 win

The Aberdeen IronBirds (34-16) got a welcome boost of good pitching Tuesday in their series opener at Brooklyn.

Starting pitcher Peter Van Loon and reliever Daniel Federman combined to shut the Cyclones (22-27) down on six hits and one run in a 3-1 Aberdeen win. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak.

The High-A South Atlantic League action continues Wednesday with a doubleheader. Game one begins at 5 p.m. with game two following.

Van Loon improved to 6-0 with his five-inning effort. Van Loon scattered four hits, walked two and allowed one run, while striking out six.

Federman, making is Aberdeen debut, was impressive over four innings to earn a save. The 23-year old right hander allowed two hits and a walk, while setting down nine batters by strikeout.

Offensively, Ramon Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in the ninth inning.