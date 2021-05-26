IronBirds return to field, win at Brooklyn, 8-1, to begin series

The Aberdeen IronBirds jumped back on the road and into the win column Tuesday, beating host Brooklyn, 8-1, in the High-A East series opener in New York.
Aberdeen (12-7) scored six runs over the first three innings and were never threatened by the Cyclones (7-11). Four Aberdeen pitchers made sure of that.
The teams will play game two Wednesday night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.
Starting pitcher Drew Rom (2-0) tossed six innings to get the win. Rom allowed six hits and just one run while striking out five.
Jake Prizina also struck out five in two innings of relief. He allowed one hit. Easton Lucas (1K) and Garrett Farmer (one hit, 1K) both threw scoreless innings as well.
Offensively, Zach Watson had lone hit, but it was a big one.. Watson launched a three-run home run in the ‘Birds four-run, second inning. Watson also added a sacrifice to finish with four RBIs.
Toby Welk (two runs), Maverick Handley (run), Adam Hall (run) and A.J Graffanino (two runs, RBI) all had two hits.