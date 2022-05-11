IronBirds open series at Hudson Valley with 12-4 win

The Aberdeen IronBirds rolled to another win Tuesday night, beating host Hudson Valley, 12-4, in the series opener.

Aberdeen (20-6) scored six runs over its first two at bats and then added six more over its final three at bats to easily win the High-A South Atlantic League game.

The series continues tonight with game two. First pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Ramon Rodriguez led the nine-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Collin Burns (two runs) and Jacob Teter (2B, two runs, RBI) both had two hits.

TT Bowens tripled and drove in two runs, while A.J Graffanino added one hit and three RBIs.

Jean Pinto made the pitching start, lasting four innings. Pinto allows one hit, three walks and one run, while striking out six.

Ignacio Feliz (3-0) pitched two innings for the win. He allowed two hits, two walks and three runs (two earned), while striking out three.

Jake Prizina worked the final three innings scoreless, striking out five.