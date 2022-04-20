IronBirds open series on road with 8-6 win over Greensboro

The Aberdeen IronBirds opened its series in North Carolina Tuesday night with an 8-6 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers in High-A South Atlantic League action.

The ‘Birds (7-3) scored four runs in the seventh inning to overcome a 5-4 deficit. Coby Mayo (2-for-5) singled in a pair of runs and Cesar Prieto added a two-run double.

Jacob Teter and Colton Cowser both hit solo home runs, the first for both this season.

Peter Van Loon (2-0) pitched four innings in relief for the win. He allowed six hits, a walk and two runs, while striking out two. Nick Roth threw a scoreless inning, striking out two, for his second save.

The series continues Wednesday evening with game two of six. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.