Aberdeen IronBirds struggle offensively in 4-1 loss to Jersey Shore

Heston Kjerstad had three hits Thursday night in the IronBirds' 4-1 loss at Jersey Shore. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Aberdeen IronBirds had another tough offensive night Thursday in a 4-1 loss to host Jersey Shore in a High-A South Atlantic League game.

The ‘Birds (77-52 overall, 34-28 second half) were scoreless with only two hits going into the ninth, but a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly got them on the scoreboard.

Advertisement

Heston Kjerstad (3-for-4) doubled in the ninth following a Billy Cook single with one out. Max Wagner then hit a sacrifice fly to plate Cook.

Dylan Beavers drew a walk to bring the potential tying run to the plate, but pinch-hitter TT Bowens grounded out to second to end the game.

Advertisement

Peter Van Loon (11-4) was dealt the loss. The right-hander threw four innings, allowing four hits and two runs (one earned). Van Loon struck out five. Connor Gillispie pitched the final four innings, giving up six hits, a walk and two runs. Gillispie struck out seven.

The ‘Birds and BlueClaws will resume the series Friday with first pitch scheduled or 7:05 p.m.