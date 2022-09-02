IronBirds build early lead, hold on for 4-3 win over Hickory Crawdads

The Aberdeen IronBirds edged the Hickory Crawdads, 4-3, Thursday night in High-A South Atlantic League baseball action at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The ‘Birds (75-48 overall, 32-25 second half) jumped ahead 4-0 with a three-run fifth inning, followed by a single run in the sixth. Hickory battled back with two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth, but the ‘Birds held on for the win.

Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles top pitching prospect, made the rehab start and worked for an inning and a third, which amounted to 31 pitches. The talented right-hander allowed one hit, while walking two and striking out one.

Peter Van Loon (11-3) pitched five innings for the win, giving up one hit, four walks and two runs. He struck out five. Xavier Moore struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning for his 10th save.

Donta’ Williams went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored, while Ramon Rodriguez was also 2-for-3 with a double. Jud Fabian collected his first hit as an IronBird, adding two RBIs.

The series continues Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.