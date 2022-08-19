Big bats, strong pitching carry IronBirds past Asheville, 12-1

It was another big night of offense and good pitching Thursday for the Aberdeen IronBirds, who rolled past visiting Asheville, 12-1, in a High-A South Atlantic League game played at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Aberdeen (68-43 overall, 25-20 second half) scored multiple runs in four innings — two in the first, four in the second and three in the third — for an early 9-0 lead.

Advertisement

Billy Cook (3-for-4) followed up his grand slam effort from Wednesday with a three-run shot and four RBIs, while Isaac Bellony (2-for-3) added a triple, solo home run and three RBIs.

In all, six Aberdeen players had hits and six had RBIs. Luis Valdez singled, tripled and had an RBI. Donta’ Williams added a double and RBI, while Davis Tavarez tripled.

Advertisement

On the mound, Jean Pinto (4-4) pitched five innings for the win, allowing four hits and one run, while striking out 11.

Nolan Hoffman, on rehab from Double-A Bowie, tossed two hitless innings in relief, walking two and striking out one. Kade Strowd also threw two hitless innings, walking one and striking out two.

Game five of the series is set for Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.