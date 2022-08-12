Aberdeen IronBirds rally late to beat Hudson Valley, 4-3

The Aberdeen IronBirds snapped a three-game losing skid Thursday with a 4-3 win over host Hudson Valley in a High-A South Atlantic League baseball game.

The ‘Birds (63-41 overall, 20-18 second half) scored twice in the seventh inning to pull off the win. Wilkin Grullon doubled in Isaac Bellony to tie the score and Bellony scored the winning run on a Davis Tavarez single.

Down 2-0 in the fourth, Donta’ Williams put Aberdeen on the scoreboard with an RBI single. Williams then scored another run on a balk.

Hudson Valley went back ahead in the bottom of the fourth with an unearned run, but Aberdeen overcame it with the seventh inning rally.

Billy Cook went 2-for-4 in the win.

Houston Roth (8-3) pitched four innings in relief for the win. Roth allowed three hits, two walks and the unearned run, while striking out four. Xavier Moore struck out two in an inning of work to post his ninth save.

The series continues Friday with a 7:05 p.m. start.