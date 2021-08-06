xml:space="preserve">
Garrett Stallings gets eighth win in IronBirds 8-3 victory over Jersey Shore

Aberdeen starting pitcher Garrett Stallings ran his record to 8-3 Thursday night as the IronBirds (41-39) beat host Jersey Shore (37-44), 8-3, in an High-A East baseball game.

The series, with Aberdeen holding a 2-1 edge, continues Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

Stallings threw five innings to earn the win, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs. He struck out six.

Two relievers closed out the win. Xavier Moore tossed two scoreless innings, striking out four. Easton Lucas also pitched two innings. He gave up one hit, one walk and one run, while striking out two.

Offensively, Aberdeen scored four runs early and four runs late.

AJ Graffanino led the way with three hits and three RBIs. Jordan Westburg extended his hitting streak to 17 games with two hits. J.D. Mundy also had two hits. and an RBI.

Shayne Fontana hit his fifth home run and had two RBIs, while Hudson Haskin and Dylan Harris (hit) both scored two runs.

Ramon Rodriguez added a double and RBI.

