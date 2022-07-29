IronBirds battle to end in 7-6 loss to Asheville

The Aberdeen IronBirds dropped their second straight game in Asheville, North Carolina Thursday, falling, 7-6, to the Tourists in High-A South Atlantic League action.

The ‘Birds (57-36 overall, 14-13 second half) trailed 6-4 through seven innings, but with single runs in the eighth and ninth innings, pulled even, only to see Asheville walk it off in the bottom of the ninth.

Advertisement

Game four of the series is set for Friday night at 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen fell behind 4-0 over the first three innings, but a four-run, fourth inning rally created a 4-4 tie.

Advertisement

Asheville, though, scored twice in the fifth to slide back ahead, before Aberdeen caught back up with the late runs.

Heston Kjerstad’s second home run in as many games pulled the ‘Birds even in the ninth inning. A walk, stolen base and RBI single, however, sent Asheville to the win.

Chris Givin went 3-for-3 with two runs scored to lead Aberdeen. Davis Tavarez had two RBIs and Isaac Bellony had one.

Reliever Daniel Lloyd (0-3) was dealt the loss. Lloyd allowed one hit, two walks and one run over 2.1 innings, while striking out three.

Starter Houston Roth (5H, 4R, 3BB, 1K) and reliever Ignacio Feliz (2H, 2R, 4BB, 4K) threw three innings apiece. Two of the seven Asheville runs were unearned.