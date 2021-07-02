IronBirds beat Cyclones, 2-0, in rain-shortened baseball game

Heavy, persistent rain brought Thursday’s Aberdeen IronBirds baseball game to a premature end, but not before enough innings were played for the ‘Birds to earn a win, 2-0, over the Brooklyn Cyclones in High-A East action at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
The game lasted into the bottom of the sixth inning, making it an official game. The series continues Friday night at 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen (28-22) pitcher Drew Rom (5-0) pitched all six innings for the win and he was good. Rom scattered four hits, all singles, while striking out six.
The Aberdeen offense gave him enough support with two runs in the fourth.
JD Mundy opened the inning with a double. Rylan Bannon then reached on a throwing error, which allowed Mundy to move over to third base.
Mundy then scored on Zach Watson’s RBI groundout and Bannon moved up a base to second on the play and then to third on a wild pitch.
Adam Hall then singled Bannon in for the 2-0 lead.
Jordan Westburg went 1-2 and was on base three times. Antoine Duplantis had two of Brooklyn’s four hits.