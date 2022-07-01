Van Loon’s arm, Cook’s bat, lift IronBirds to 6-3 win over Winston-Salem

The Aberdeen IronBirds jumped back in the win column Thursday with an 6-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash in High-A South Atlantic League action at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Game four of the series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday night.

Aberdeen starting pitcher Peter Van Loon improved to a perfect 8-0 with six innings of work. Van Loon allowed five hits, two walks and two runs, while striking out five.

Gregori Vasquez added two innings of relief, giving up a run on three hits and a walk. Vasquez struck out one.

Nick Roth pitched the final inning for his fourth save. Roth allowed one hit and he struck out one batter.

Billy Cook had the big night for the Aberdeen offense, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Collin Burns also had three hits and Darell Hernaiz finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

The win improves Aberdeen to 47-25 overall and 4-2 in second half play.