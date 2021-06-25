IronBirds homer twice, but fall short in 4-3 loss to Rome

The Aberdeen IronBirds fell back in the loss column Thursday, losing 4-3 to the Rome Braves in an High-A East game played at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
Game four of the series is on tap for tonight (Friday). Game time is 7:05 p.m.
In Thursday’s loss the Braves (22-21) scored single runs in the first and second innings and two in the third to account for all of the Braves scoring.
Aberdeen (24-19), meanwhile, scored all of its runs in the third inning. Adam Hall hit a solo home run to lead off the inning and JD Mundy added a two-run shot, his eighth in 16 games played with the IronBirds.
Unfortunately, Aberdeen had just two other hits. A single by Trevor Kehe (his first as an IronBird) and Hall, who went 2-4 added a single.
Kevin Magee (0-1) made the start and was charged with all the Braves scoring. Magee pitched 2.2 innings, allowing four hits, two walks and four earned runs. Magee struck out four.
Three Aberdeen relievers were sharp, keeping the Braves scoreless for six and a third innings.
Garrett Farmer allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out two over 2.1 innings. Kade Strowd threw three innings, striking out three and walking one. Clayton McGinness pitched the final inning, issuing one walk.
Gunnar Henderson, the highly regarded second round pick in 2019 by the Orioles, is still looking for his first hit as an IronBird. Henderson is 0-7 with six strikeouts and he has drawn six walks.