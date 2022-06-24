IronBirds close first half of season with 1-0 loss, still win title

The Aberdeen IronBirds closed the first of the season Thursday with a third straight loss in Wilmington. The Birds were held scoreless in a 1-0 loss, ending the season with a 43-23 mark, which is good enough for a first half championship in the North Division of the High-A South Atlantic League.

Aberdeen is back home Friday against Wilmington at 7:05 p.m. The game is the first of the second half the season.

Advertisement

In Thursday’s loss, Matt Harvey (rehabbing from Norfolk) was strong over six innings. Harvey, the New York Mets first round pick in the 2010 MLB Draft, scattered four hit and he struck out four.

Connor Gillispie (4-2) came on in relief for 1.2 innings and was dealt the loss. Gillispie also allowed four hits, a walk and an eighth inning run, while striking out three.

Advertisement

New IronBirds pitcher Nick Richmond struck out the only batter he faced.

Offensively, another new team member, Andres Angulo went 2-for-3 in his debut. Collin Burns had the other Aberdeen hit.