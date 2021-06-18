IronBirds snap losing streak, edge Asheville with late-inning rally

The streak is over!
The losing streak that is for the Aberdeen IronBirds, who turned another probable loss into a late-inning, 9-8, win Thursday night in Asheville.
The series continues tonight with the fourth game between the ‘Birds (21-16) and Tourists (17-21). Game time is 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen jumped ahead 1-0 in the second inning Thursday, but by the end of four innings the ‘Birds were behind, 8-2.
The comeback started with two runs in the fifth with help from Asheville.
JD Mundy reached on en error and Shayne Fontana walked. Andrew Daschbach and A.J. Graffanino (RBI) both hit singles for the first run and Adam Hall drew walk to push across the second run.
Aberdeen then rallied with five runs scored over two innings. In the seventh, Daschbach (3-4) and Graffanino (2-5) both singled and Maverick Handley blasted a three-run home run.
In the eighth, Kyle Stowers (three walks, two runs) walked and Mundy doubled. Fontana then ripped a triple to right field, driving in Stowers and Mundy with the tie and winning runs.
Jordan Westburg added two hits for the ‘Birds.
Easton Lucas (one hit, one strikeout) threw two innings in relief for the win. Kade Strowd (one walk, two strikeouts) and Felix Bautista (two strikeouts) both threw an inning each in relief.
Starting pitcher Garrett Stallings (2.2 innings) and reliever Morgan McSweeney (2.1 innings) both gave up multiple hits (home runs) and runs. Both pitchers struck out three batters.