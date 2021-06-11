IronBirds drop second straight game in Bowling Green

For a second straight night, the Aberdeen IronBirds fell victim to the long ball supplied by Bowling Green batters.
The Hot Rods (21-12) hit three home runs Thursday to account for all their scoring in a 7-1 win over Aberdeen (20-11) in an High-A East game played at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The teams will be back in action tonight (Friday) for game four. Game time is 7:35 p.m.
The trouble started for Aberdeen pitcher Ryan Wilson (1-1) in the first inning. A Pedro Martinez single and walk to Greg Jones set up a three-run home run off the bat of Niko Hulsizer.
Jacson McGowan added solo shot in the second inning off Wilson, who pitched three innings. Wilson gave up three hits, a walk and four runs, while striking out five.
Bowling Green added its final three runs in the eighth. Osmy Gregorio walked and Jones singled, setting the stage for a Ruben Cardenas three-run homer.
Aberdeen’s lone run was scored in the seventh. Cody Roberts doubled and was wild pitched to third. Roberts then scored on Maverick Handley’s groundout.
The IronBirds had two hits and Roberts had both.
Reliever Kade Strowd threw two scoreless innings. He issued a walk and he struck out three. Ryan Conroy pitched 2.1 innings, allowing three hits, two walks and three runs. Conroy struck out four. Morgan McSweeney struck out both batters he faced.