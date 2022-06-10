Cowser’s three hits, four runs lead IronBirds past Cyclones, 6-1

Aberdeen rolled to its fourth straight win Thursday in Brooklyn, piling up 10 hits in a 6-1 win over the Cyclones in High-A South Atlantic League play.

The series continues Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

The ‘Birds (37-16) fell behind 1-0 after one inning, but shut the Cyclones (22-30) out from there. Aberdeen scored single runs in the first, seventh and ninth innings, while pushing three runs across in the fifth.

Colton Cowser led the way with three hits (two doubles) in as many at bats and he scored four runs.

Connor Pavolony and Coby Mayo both went 2-for-4 and both drove in two runs each. Davis Tavarez was 2-for-4 as well.

Houston Roth made the mound start, scattering five hits and one run over four innings. Roth walked two and struck out one.

Jean Pinto (2-3) also worked four innings for the win. Pinto allowed one hit and one walk, while striking out seven.

Daniel Lloyd made his Aberdeen debut with an inning of work, giving up three hits and striking out one.