IronBirds score twice late, edge Renegades, 2-1

Aided by two runs in the eighth inning, the Aberdeen IronBirds were back in the win column Thursday.

The ‘Birds (33-13) edged Hudson Valley, 2-1, in a High-A South Atlantic game played at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The series continues Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

In the game-changing eighth inning, Ramon Rodriguez reached on a throwing error to get the rally started. A.J. Graffanino and Colton Cowser drew back-to-back walks to load the bases with no outs.

A Terrin Vavra sacrifice fly brought Rodriguez to the plate with the tie run. Coby Mayo popped out for the second out.

Advertisement

The Renegades brought in reliever Ryan Miller to face TT Bowens and Miller uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Graffanino to race home with the go-ahead run.

The ‘Birds made the 2-1 lead stand as Xavier Moore came on to pitch a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

Moore got a groundout and two strikeouts to end the game. Fellow reliever Rickey Ramirez (1-0) pitched three innings for the win, allowing one hit and one walk, while striking out three.

Aberdeen starter Ignacio Feliz was solid over five innings. He gave up two hits, two walks and the lone run, while striking out seven.

The ‘Birds had four hits, with Graffanino’s 2-for-2 effort leading the way.