IronBirds suffer second straight loss for first time this season

For the first time in this 2021 season the Aberdeen IronBirds have dropped two straight games.
The IronBirds, 9-6, were also shut out for the first time this year, losing 7-0 to the Wilmington IronBirds, Thursday in a High-A East Minor League Baseball game played at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
The ‘Birds will look to end the mini-skid and even the series with the Blue Rocks Friday night at 7:05 p.m. The season’s first fireworks show will follow the game.
As for Thursday’s loss, Aberdeen was held to seven hits and a pair of walks. Aberdeen hitters struck out 14 times.
No Aberdeen hitter had more than one hit and a Cody Roberts double was the lone extra-base hit.
Aberdeen pitchers, three of them, all gave up runs.
Starter Blaine Knight worked five innings, giving up six hits and four runs, while striking out four. Reliever Easton Lucas pitched two innings, allowing four hits, a walk and two runs. Lucas struck out three.
Clayton McGinness pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits and one run. He struck out one.
Gage Canning and Omar Meregildo (2-4) both hit solo home runs for the winners. Jacob Rhinesmith was 4-4 with three RBIs, while Armond Upshaw and Kyle Marinconz added two hits each.
Two Wilmington pitchers combined on the shutout. Evan Lee tossed 4.2 innings, allowing four hits and two walks, while striking out nine.
Tyler Dyson pitched 4.1 innings for the win. Dyson allowed three hits and he struck out five.