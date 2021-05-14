Aberdeen IronBirds get back in win column, beat Hudson Valley, 9-5

The Aberdeen IronBirds got back in the win column Thursday night, beating Hudson Valley, 9-5, in a High-A East Minor League Baseball game played at Dutchess Stadium in Fishkill, NY.
The ‘Birds (7-2) led early, but the needed a late game rally to put away the Renegades (4-5) and take a 2-1 edge in the series.
Game four is scheduled for Friday night in New York with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.
In Thursday’s win, the middle of the lineup combined for six hits and six RBIs. Johnny Rizer was 2-3 with an RBI; Shayne Fontana was 2-4 with two RBIs; and Toby Welk was 2-5 with three RBIs.
All three players had RBI hits in the first inning to give Aberdeen a 3-0 lead.
Hudson Valley, though, scored two in the third and one in the sixth to bring the game to a 3-3 tie.
Aberdeen slid back ahead in the seventh, 4-3, when with two outs, Joseph Ortiz was hit by pitch. Three consecutive walks to Maverick Handley, Rizer and Fontana pushed Ortiz across with the go-ahead run.
The IronBirds then pulled away in the eighth with five runs.
Another bases loaded walk, this time to Ortiz, plated the first run, while Handley and Welk both hit two-run singles to close out the five-run inning.
Aberdeen took a 9-3 lead into the ninth and Oswald Peraza, who hit a leadoff home run two nights ago, belted a two-run shot for the Renegades in their last ditch effort.
Connor Gillispie (2-0) threw three innings in relief to earn the win. Gillispie allowed two hits, two walks and an earned run, while striking out five.
Kade Strowd pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs. He struck out one.
Aberdeen starting pitcher Drew Rom pitched four innings. He allowed five hits, a walk and two earned runs and he struck out six.