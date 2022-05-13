Armbruester throws six solid innings in IronBirds 7-2 win over Hudson Valley

The Aberdeen IronBirds (21-7) jumped back in the win column Thursday, beating host Hudson Valley, 7-2, in High-A South Atlantic League action.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

In the win, Aberdeen scored two runs in each of the fifth, sixth and eighth innings, after being held scoreless over the first five innings.

Collin Burns added two hits and an RBI, raising his average to .355. Billy Cook drove in two runs, while Jacob Teter, John Rhodes (two runs) and Donta Williams added an RBI each. Connor Pavolony scored twice.

Advertisement

Justin Armbruester (1-0) pitched six innings for the win, allowing three hits and two runs, while striking out eight. Jake Lyons threw three scoreless innings, walking one and striking out two, for his first save.