IronBirds jump back in win column Thursday behind 4-1 win over Brooklyn

The Aberdeen IronBirds jumped back in the win column Thursday with a 4-1 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones in High-A South Atlantic League baseball action at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The ‘Birds (17-6) managed just five hits, but they made the most of them in the win. Three Aberdeen pitchers shut Brooklyn (12-12) down on six hits.

Aberdeen scored twice in the first inning to get started. Coby Mayo (2-for-4) doubled in Colton Cowser, who was aboard with a single, and a Jacob Teter sacrifice fly plated Mayo.

Billy Cook added his second home run for the ‘Birds and Cowser scored two runs.

On the mound, Justin Armbruester pitched the first four innings, allowing three hits and a walk, while striking out seven. Noah Denoyer (4-0) worked three innings for the win. Denoyer gave up a hit, walk and run, while striking out five. Nick Roth threw the final two innings for his third save, allowing two hits and also striking out two.

The series is to continue Friday at 7:05 p.m. weather pending.