IronBirds score 9 runs, beat Greensboro for third straight night

The Aberdeen IronBirds won their third game in as many tries Thursday, beating the host Greensboro Grasshoppers, 9-4, in a High-A South Atlantic League baseball game.

Game four is set for Friday night at 6:30 p.m. The series winds up with a Saturday night game (6:30 p.m.) and. Sunday afternoon game at 2 p.m.

In Thursday’s win the ‘Birds (9-3) scored multiple runs in four of the first five innings, building up a 9-1 lead through six innings.

Aberdeen had four hitters with multiple hits, led by John Rhodes, who went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.

Cesar Prieto hit his third home run of the season leading off the game and he finished 2-for-3. Coby Mayo (two runs) and TT Bowens (two RBIs) had two hits each. Connor Pavolony added his first home run of the season, a three-run shot to finish the IronBirds scoring in the fifth inning.

Houston Roth (1-0) pitched five innings for the win. Roth allowed two hits, a walk and one run, while striking out five. Jensen Elliott (5H, 3R, 2K) pitched three innings in relief, while Gregori Vasquez pitched the final inning.