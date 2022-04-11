Aberdeen IronBirds complete sweep of Jersey Shore with 8-4 Sunday win

The Aberdeen IronBirds left New Jersey on Sunday with brooms packed away as another come-from-behind win gave the ‘Birds a three-game sweep to open the 2022 South Atlantic League season.

Aberdeen (3-0) scored four runs in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth to overcome a 3-1 deficit en route to an 8-4 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in Lakeside, NJ.

The IronBirds will open their home season Tuesday night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, hosting Wilmington (2-1) at 7:05 p.m. The series will continue Wednesday through Sunday.

John Rhodes led Sunday’s win at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Cesar Prieto was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Donta’ Williams, despite hitless, scores twice and he also drove in a pair of runs.

Ramon Rodriguez added two hits and an RBI and TT Bowens had a single and three runs scored.

Five Aberdeen pitchers combined to shut the BlueClaws down on nine hits (one for extra-bases) and three earned runs. Aberdeen hurlers walked eight batters and struck out 12.