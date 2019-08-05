Aberdeen IronBirds swept by Vermont Lake Monsters on own turf

“Vermont did a good job of, they got some big hits when they needed them, the pitching made some pitches,” IronBirds manager Kevin Bradshaw said. “We had our opportunities, especially here today, but as a coaching staff we had talked about it. We knew it was going to happen at some point, we were going pretty good. We faced a team in Vermont that was patient at the plate. We’ve been facing some teams that have been free swingers and I think our pitching staff, we couldn’t get our breaking balls over, a lot of the past few series we’ve been playing they’ve been swinging at them, these guys didn’t.”