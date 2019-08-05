Aberdeen IronBirds swept by Vermont Lake Monsters on own turf

The Aberdeen IronBirds were cooled off in a big way over the weekend, losing all three games to Vermont, who swept the 'Birds at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
The Lake Monsters (21-28) capped the sweep with a 7-5 Sunday. Vermont scored seven runs in each of the three games and 15 were earned against an IronBirds pitching staff that boasted a New York Penn League best 2.42 ERA through 48 games.
The losses dropped Aberdeen to 28-21, one game back of Hudson Valley (28-19) in McNamara Division standings.
“Vermont did a good job of, they got some big hits when they needed them, the pitching made some pitches,” IronBirds manager Kevin Bradshaw said. “We had our opportunities, especially here today, but as a coaching staff we had talked about it. We knew it was going to happen at some point, we were going pretty good. We faced a team in Vermont that was patient at the plate. We’ve been facing some teams that have been free swingers and I think our pitching staff, we couldn’t get our breaking balls over, a lot of the past few series we’ve been playing they’ve been swinging at them, these guys didn’t.”
That was evident in Sunday’s first inning with Aberdeen starting pitcher Leonardo Rodriguez struggling to find the strike zone.
The first three Vermont batters reached on a walk, single and hit batter and all three scored to give the Lake Monsters a 3-0 lead.
Aberdeen hit the baseball hard over the first three innings, but it was a Dalton Hoiles solo home run to left in the third that put the 'Birds on the board.
Vermont added two more runs off Leonardo Rodriguez in the fifth for a 5-1 lead, but Aberdeen also scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
Maverick Handley, Shayne Fontana and Adley Rutschman hit three straight one-out singles with Rutschman collecting the RBI, his first as an IronBird. Toby Welk followed with a sacrifice fly to plate the second run.
The inning continued with Kyle Stowers walking and Andrew Daschbach getting hit by pitch to load the bases. Joey Ortiz flew out to end the inning.
Aberdeen scored two more in the seventh to pull even with the Lake Monsters. Fontana (2-5) opened the inning with his first home run as an IronBird. “I think it was an 0-2 count and I was just battling,” Fontana said. “He left a changeup up and I didn’t miss it.”
Rutschman (2-3, 2 BB) followed with a single and Welk (3-4, RBI) doubled to put runners at second and third. Stowers (1-3) delivered a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Rutschman with the tie run.
Welk reached third on a wild pitch with two away, but was stranded there when Jean Carmona struck out to end the inning.
Aberdeen reliever Yelin Rodriguez came on to pitch the eighth and Vermont was able to score a pair of runs.
The first two batters singled and Yelin Rodriguez hit the next batter to load the bases. With the Aberdeen infield drawn in, the next batter bounced to third, where Welk took a step back to snag the ball. Welk stepped on third for one out and then threw home to Rutschman, who applied the tag on the Vermont runner for the second out.
Yelin Rodriguez then had two strikes on Shane Selman in an miraculous effort to get out of the inning, but Selman singled in the go-ahead run. A throwing error by Rutschman allowed the second run to score.
Aberdeen had a chance in the bottom of the ninth. Rutschman walked and Welk singled to open the inning. Vermont made a pitching change and brought on Jeferson Mejia, a 6-7, 255-pound right hander.
Mejia settled in and struck out Stowers, Daschbach and Ortiz to end the game.
The 'Birds also fell Saturday, 7-1, and Friday, 7-6.
Aberdeen is in Connecticut to take on the Tigers tonight at 7::05 p.m. The series continues Tuesday and Wednesday.