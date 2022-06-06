Big inning sends IronBirds to third straight defeat, 11-5

The Aberdeen IronBirds dropped their third straight game Sunday, losing 11-5 to the Hudson Valley Renegades in a High-A South Atlantic League game played at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

An eight-run seventh inning the Renegades (24-26) was difference. The ‘Birds (33-16) are 7.5 games ahead of Wilmington (25-23) in the league’s North Division.

In Sunday’s loss, Aberdeen starting pitcher Connor Gillispie (5K) didn’t allow a hit over three innings, but a walk, a hit batter, a stolen base and a key throwing error led to a first inning Hudson Valley Run.

A walk, single and fielding error allowed Aberdeen to also score a single first inning run.

The game was still knotted 1-1 into the fourth when IronBirds reliever Jake Prizina took over. Prizina got two quick outs, but the third didn’t come until the Renegades had gone ahead. James Nelson hit a single and Prizina walked the next two batters, loading the bases. Eduardo Torrealba followed with a two-run single.

Aberdeen, however, came back, although it was just briefly.

Coby Mayo (2-for-5) started the rally in the sixth with a leadoff double. An out later, Colin Burns drew a walk and both he and Mayo moved up a base on a wild pitch.

Donta’ Williams hit an RBI single to score Mayo and with two away, Conor Pavolony hit a slow roller out front of the plate. Renegades pitcher Nelson Alvarez fielded the ball, but his throw to first to end the inning sailed high and the error allowed both Burns and Williams to score for a 4-3 Aberdeen lead.

Then it all fell apart.

Aberdeen reliever, Carson Carter (0-1) who was making his Aberdeen debut, was sharp in his first inning of work (three strikeouts), but inning two was a problem.

Anthony Seigler opened the seventh inning with a home run and it only got worse from there. Five of the next seven batters also reached off Carter, before Xavier Moore came on for further relief.

Moore, though, gave up three straight singles before the inning ended. The damage was 12 batters and eight runs for the Renegades.

Aberdeen’s final run was scored in the seventh as well. Colton Cowser doubled and scored when Mayo reached by error on a fielder’s choice.