Aberdeen IronBirds 2022 season is on as scheduled with home opener set for April 12

Baseball fans, were are within 32 days of IronBirds Baseball to return to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
The 2022 season is on schedule, despite the current delays of Major League Baseball. “Major League Baseball player’s association negotiates on behalf of Major League Baseball players, so Minor League Baseball players are able to continue and they are in Spring Training working out now,” IronBirds General Manager Jack Graham said this week.
The IronBirds schedule, featuring 132 games with 66 home and 66 away, begins April 8 in Jersey Shore. The three game series will lead into the first home game for Aberdeen on April 12 versus Wilmington. Like last season, six-game series will be the norm, running Tuesday through Sunday with Monday’s off.
“This year, because of the time we’ve had to prepare a schedule and the changing landscape of Major League Baseball, we actually have some three-game home stands, but only against Wilmington,” Graham said. Those happen on May 24-26; June 24-26; and August 23-25.
When the IronBirds take the field, they will do so with first time skipper Roberto Mercado, who was a coach most recently at New Britain High School in Connecticut.
Further staff appointments made by the Orioles for the Aberdeen Staff are as follows: Pitching Coach: Forrest Herrmann (former Cincinnati Reds player development staff); Hitching Coach: Zach Cole (From Atlanta, GA, has been with the Orioles since March 2021); Fundamentals Coach: Isaiah Paige (former University of Michigan player); Development Coach: Ryan Goll (With the IronBirds in 2021); Strength Coach: Michael Thomson (Coach at Orioles Sarasota facility); and Team Trainer: Allyse Kramer (Formerly with San Diego Padres organization).
So, what’s new at the ballpark?
“We’re really excited about a new partner that we have. A lot of people may have noticed that we haven’t had a name-brand ice cream in our ballpark, Graham said. “So, one of our new partners is South Mountain Creamery. They’re a regional ice cream maker and they are becoming more and more popular. They are going to be the official ice cream of Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Fans can visit their website at Southmountaincreamery.com.
“Between having them in the ballpark and a handful of other new and returning names, like Jimmy’s and Encore Sausage, we still have a few other food and beverage items that you’ll recognize,” Graham said.
Teenagers looking for a part-time job? “We’re just excited to have a more normal year this year, we’re hopeful that people will want to come and kids will come help out at the concession stands,” Graham said. “We’re actively looking for food and beverage employees, who are looking for a fun, part-time job this spring and summer because people are getting back to work and people are going to be coming out to ballgames.”
Graham reminds fans that there have been no restrictions since May of last year at the ballpark. “We’re expecting to play a totally normal baseball season this year.”
New to the ticketing process is a flex pack. Fans could purchase 10 tickets and then use three at one game and three at another game and so on. “They can do whatever they want with them, they won’t be tied down to specific dates,” Graham said. “It’s a lot easier for people to use, now that the season is so long. They’ll be available all season.”
Fans can buy now and save money before the season starts or they can call later this summer when ready to start enjoying baseball.
“Maryland is lucky to have such great baseball going on,” Graham said. “I think people find the convenience of Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium to be really the reason they come out. Parking is free, the stadium is very accessible, every seat is a good seat. Our most affordable ticket is $15 and our most expensive ticket is $20.”
The stadium is really convenient to people as far south as Baltimore and north into Cecil County. “We’re trying to appeal to as many people as we can,” Graham said. “Now that baseball and gatherings and normal life are more less resuming, we’re going to see a lot of people coming out and being part of our excitement.”
Fans, new or old, could be excited about the ‘Birds promotional schedule, theme nights and fireworks. “Ballpark atmosphere is going to be back this year in a way it couldn’t be last year,” Graham said.
Most importantly is there are a dozen fireworks shows after games scheduled, but there is also a plan to shoot fireworks on the Fourth of July as a separate event. There is no game on July 4.
“Also excited to have somewhere in the neighborhood of 15-20 theme nights. Nights of when more than a baseball game is going to be happening,” Graham said. “We play on Easter this year, so we’re going to have an Easter Egg Hunt after the game on April 17.”
Single game tickets go on sale Monday.