Aberdeen IronBirds coming off 4-2 week at Hudson Valley behind strong pitching and timely hitting

The Aberdeen IronBirds return home last week after spending last week in Hudson Valley, where they posted a 4-2 record in six game against the Renegades.

The IronBirds won the first four games of the six-game series before dropping the final two.

The offense paved the way in the first two wins, earning a 7-0 shutout win on May 30, followed by a 7-4 win the next night.

In the May 30 shutout win, Alex Pham and Jake Lyons combined on a four-hitter. Pham threw the first five innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five. Lyons closed the game, earning a save. He scattered three hits over four innings, striking out four.

Jud Fabian provided the offense with a grand slam in the fourth inning. He also added an RBI double in the third.

Wednesday, the IronBirds got off to a strong start with Creed Willems’ three-run home run in the top of the first. Isaac De Leon added a solo home run in the sixth.

Cooper Chandler earned the win on the mound, improving to 2-3 on the season. He allowed one run on four hits, while striking out seven, in five innings.

The IronBirds’ bats went quiet the next four games, but still picked up two wins with strong pitching. They topped the Renegades, 1-0, on Thursday. Four pitchers combined on a two-hitter. Jean Pinto struck out six in four innings, allowing just one hit. Dan Hammer was credited with the win, allowing one hit and three strikeouts in two innings. Ignacio Feliz pitched two hitless innings and Graham Firoved earned his second save of the year pitching the ninth.

Maxwell Costes drove in his 11th run of the season in the second for the game’s only run.

Friday, the IronBirds earned a 2-1 win in 12 innings. Fabian drove in the winning run in the top of the 12th, his 32nd RBI of the season. Dylan Beavers added his third home run of the season to tie the game in the seventh.

Four pitchers combined to limit the Renegades to four hits over the 12 innings.

The weekend saw the IronBirds drop two games, 3-2 and 9-0. Saturday, the IronBirds held a 2-1 lead until the Renegades jumped ahead with two runs in the bottom of the eighth.

The IronBirds never got going on Sunday, managing just one hit. Hudson Valley took control with a run in the third and three more in the fourth.

The IronBirds (24-26) host Asheville for six games this week starting Tuesday.