Aberdeen IronBirds win four in a row, but drop final two to Winston-Salem

The Aberdeen IronBirds had an up-and-down week heading into the holiday, going 4-2 last week in a home series against Winston-Salem.

The IronBirds won the first four games of the set, producing a five-game winning streak paired with a win in the finale of the previous series against Wilmington. However, the Dash came back to win games Saturday and Sunday.

During the four wins, the IronBirds got strong pitching, not allowing more than three runs in any of the games. The week started with a 5-2 win last Tuesday. Daniel Lloyd gave up just four hits in five scoreless innings, striking out five.

Offensively, Frederick Bencosme led the way going 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

The Ironbirds followed that up with an 8-3 win last Wednesday. The game was tied at 3 until Aberdeen produced a five-run seventh inning. Creed Willems had the big hit with a two-run double. Bencosme also had an RBI double, while Jackson Holliday and Jacob Teter each singled in runs.

Three pitchers combined to get the win. Trace Bright started and went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits, while striking out eight. Carson Carter got the win in relief, pitching 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Thursday, it was another strong group effort on the mound and another late offensive rally in a 6-2 win. A three-run sixth inning turned the game into Aberdeen’s favor. Teter and Maxwell Costes had RBI doubles in the frame and another run scored off a Winston-Salem error. The picked up two insurance runs in the eighth on RBI hits from Silas Ardoin and Isaac Bellony.

Ryan Higgins hit his fourth home run of the year in the first inning.

On the mound, Cooper Chandler started and went five innings, giving up one unearned run on two hits, while striking out seven. Antonio Velez was credited for the win, pitching two innings of relief, giving up one run on two hits. Graham Firoved pitched the final two innings to earn his third save of the season.

Aberdeen relied on dramatics to pick up a 4-3 win Friday. Holliday singled home Dylan Beavers for the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth, Holliday’s 33rd RBI of the year.

Aberdeen fell behind 3-1 after three innings but rallied to tie it on RBI hits from Ardoin and Higgins in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

IronBirds pitching held Winston-Salem to just five hits in the game. Ryan Long started and went four innings, giving up three runs, only one earned, on four hits. Cameron Weston gave up one hit in four scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts. Ryan Hennen pitched a hitless ninth to get the win.

However, that was the last of the magic for the week. Aberdeen fell to the Dash, 7-3, Saturday. Aberdeen tied the game at 3 with Costes’ two-run home run in the seventh, but Winston-Salem answered with three in the eighth and one more in the ninth.

Kyle Virbitsky started and pitched well, giving up two runs on five hits in five innings, while striking out six.

Sunday, the Dash won, 5-3, in 10 innings. After Winston-Salem jumped ahead with two runs in the eighth, Aberdeen tied it in the ninth on an RBI single from Max Wagner, his second of the game. But Winston-Salem pushed two across in the top of the 10th and Aberdeen couldn’t answer.

In the loss, Dylan Beavers hit his sixth home run of the season, his 31st RBI of the year. Lloyd had his second strong start of the week, pitching four scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Aberdeen (38-35, 6-3 second half) is at Greensboro (37-36, 1-8) for a six-game series this week starting Tuesday night.