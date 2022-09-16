IronBirds get first-ever playoff win, 6-1 over Brooklyn to force deciding Game 3

Aberdeen teammates celebrate the playoff win over Brooklyn at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Thursday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Aberdeen IronBirds kept their championship hopes alive Thursday with the organization’s first-ever postseason win.

The ‘Birds beat the Brooklyn Cyclones, 6-1, at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium to even the best-of-three series 1-1 in the battle for the South Atlantic League’s North Division title.

Game 4 to send the winner into the league championship series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday night at Ripken Stadium.

The IronBirds got the game off to a good start, striking with two outs in the first inning. Heston Kjerstad fell behind in the count, but worked a walk off Brooklyn starter Dominic Hamel.

TT Bowens, who was named the IronBirds Most Valuable Player before the game, blasted a long two-run home run to center field for a quick 2-0- lead.

Aberdeen pitcher Peter Van Loon delivers a pitch during Thursday's playoff game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium against Brooklyn. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“Two outs, never out of an inning,” Aberdeen manager Roberto Mercado said. “Heston with a huge walk there to get TT a chance to drove that ball to deep center field. So, that was a great start to the game, gave us a 2-0 lead early on and obviously, Peter Van Loon and [Connor Gillispie] pitched extremely well all night tonight.”

The pair pitched well enough that the two runs in the first inning stood up for the win, but the “Birds scored more.

Dylan Beavers hit a leadoff double to open the third inning. Kjerstad hit an RBI double off the wall in right scoring Beavers. Bowens (2-for-2) then singled, putting runners on the corners and Jud Fabian’s groundout to third, plated Kjerstad with the fourth run.

The ‘Birds also scored in the fourth. Donta’ Williams scored on an infield single by Max Wagner.

Van Loon, meanwhile, cruised through the first four innings. He gave up two hits and two walks, but aided his cause with a pickoff in the first inning and five strikeouts. A nifty 6-4-3 double play also took care of a leadoff walk.

Van Loon (five strikeouts) pitched the fifth to qualify for the win, but the shutout giving up a home run to William Lugo.

Aberdeen reliever Connor Gillispie delivers the pitch during the playoff game against Brooklyn at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Thursday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Gillispie pitched the final four innings for a save. Gillispie allowed just one hit and he also hit a batter and walked another, but he was supported with some great defense.

Center fielder Fabian diving catches to open the seventh and eighth innings.

“Jud Fabian in center field made a couple huge plays right there,” Mercado said. “He got the player of the game, one of the guys from the defensive side that a did a great job for us.”

Aberdeen added its final run in the eighth with two outs as Billy Cook drove in Bowens.

Gillispie (six strikeouts) struck out two in the ninth then got a pop-out to third to end it.

“Feel good man, just like at the beginning of the season, I have all the confidence in the world in these guys and these guys were locked in all game,” Mercado said. “Everybody was prepared and everybody’s on the rail with a lot of positive energy, so we’re looking forward to tomorrow and hopefully we can take it and go from there.”